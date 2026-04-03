Chandler High School student dies after being hit by car near campus

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler High School student has died after being hit by a car on Thursday, April 2.

Chandler authorities say they responded to a crash involving a pedestrian just after noon near the school's campus.

The person, identified as a 17-year-old Chandler High student, was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition."

On Saturday, April 4, police said the student died.

Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Chandler Unified School District sent the following statement to ABC15:

"We want to inform you a student was hit by a vehicle today around lunch time. This occurred on Arizona Avenue outside Old Main between Chandler Blvd and Erie. Emergency services responded immediately. We are sharing this information as some may have heard the emergency sirens. We ask that you please keep the student and their family in your thoughts. The family has been contacted. School counselors and district support staff are available for any student or staff member in need of extra support."