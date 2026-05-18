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Hilton Phoenix Resort at The Peak unveils renovated wing, new lobby after ownership change

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PHOENIX — The first phase of a $100 million investment and renovation has been completed at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at The Peak, a longtime fixture in Phoenix’s hospitality scene.

The updates include the renovation of the property’s south tower, now known as the Ocotillo Wing.

The lobby has changed, and a new bar has been added, as well as many social and gathering spaces both inside and outside of the lobby. A convenient grab-and-go retail experience was also added.

The renovated wing of rooms — 208 all-suite accommodations — now has a “residential feel” that “blends comfort, space and thoughtful design,” according to a company announcement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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