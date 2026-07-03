Buried under concrete: The murder of Chet Williams and the search for his mother

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ — There are new twists and possibly even new crimes tied to a once cold case in Mohave County.

In 2025, DNA and a tip from the public helped to identify a John Doe who was found under concrete at a Dolan Springs property.

After learning who the man was, his family alerted the Mohave County Sheriff's Office that they were also missing another family member.

Since September 2025, when ABC15 last covered this case, MCSO believes they have found the John Doe's mother and reached a conclusion in their investigation.

There one day, gone the next

The John Doe was originally discovered in August 2021 by a resident who was breaking up the concrete slab on his property.

Investigators, with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, believed the body had been buried underneath the concrete for at least 10 years.

At the time, MCSO couldn't identify the victim who had died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Over the last few years, Othram Inc., a genetic testing lab, made attempts to identify the victim, but there were “no significant leads,” officials say.

MCSO says investigators posted a social media request urging anyone with information to come forward.

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Nearly a year ago, investigators received a message from a woman who said her parents lived at the property where the remains were found.

She said a man named Chett Williams lived with her parents in 1998-1999 and suddenly disappeared.

"Bea was telling people that they had an argument and that he left," said MCSO Investigator Lori Miller. "He left his bus, his music, musical equipment in his brand-new truck there."

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The woman’s parents, identified as Alvin and Bea Hamilton, died in 2006 and 2018, respectively.

Investigators located the possible family of Williams, who confirmed that he had gone to live with Bea Hamilton in Arizona.

Ultimately, a familial DNA sample was completed and matched, positively identifying the victim as Chester “Chett” G. Williams III.

As ABC15 reviewed information related to the case, our team learned Williams' name is seen spelled both "Chet" and "Chett".

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Chet Williams with his tour bus

The search for Naoma Lipinski

As Miller began talking to Williams' family, they asked her a question that sent the investigation in an entirely new direction.

"So, in dealing with the son, he tells me, where's my grandmother?" said Miller.

Family told MCSO Williams' mom, Naoma Lipsinski, had been injured in a car accident. Back in the late 90's, the decision was made for Lipinski to go back to Arizona with Williams.

From there, the family lost contact with the mother and son pair.

After learning this information, as Miller was searching for Williams' bus, MCSO also began looking for Lipinski.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Chet Williams with his mom Naoma Lipsinski

MCSO first took K-9 dogs from Mohave County and then cadaver dogs from Cochise County to the property where Williams was found. The dogs began alerting to an area near the fence line.

"So, we took them on the other side to the vacant lot, and they immediately both alerted to this place under a bush that was that was growing," said Miller.

Investigators found a bone chip near that bush and knew they would need to return.

"Based on that, we came back with a search warrant and fully searched," said Miller. "I think we went three to four feet down and we found a sock, a lady sock, and a piece of blue tarp."

After consulting with a forensic anthropologist about what they found, investigators believe Lipinski may have been buried near the same property where Williams was found.

"The bone fragment was not enough to identify anything, but we're kind of of the agreement that Naoma is up there now," said Miller.

MCSO contacted the Social Security Administration, who said someone had reported Lipinski deceased in 2013.

"There's no paperwork, there's no paper trail, no estate or anything," said Miller.

Williams' son spoke with Miller, together going over the case for several hours.

MCSO said the family was ultimately "satisfied" with the investigation.

"It's, in essence, you know a closed case," said Miller.