50 states, 50 eye-opening destinations

As we prepare to celebrate 250 years of the United States of America, what better way to honor the U.S.A. then by seeing all 50 individual states that together, make the perfect union.

According to recent polling from YouGov, less than two percent of Americans have actually visited all 50 states - but Emily Hart is one of them.

The former math teacher turned travel writer and influencer spoke with ABC15's Nick Ciletti about what her strategy was to check every state off her list.

Emily says it all started with a quest to see all 63 national parks (she's seen all of them, too!)

As a teacher, Emily had summers off so she would take advantage of long breaks.

"I really enjoy the small towns and finding the hidden gems," explains Emily. "There's really interesting and unique things about everywhere in the country."

To start, Emily says think about how you can see multiple states on the same trip.

"I tried to plan it out so it wasn't 50 different trips," Emily says. "It was easier in the Northeast than it was in the West!"

Emily achieved her goal in 2023, with her final state being Vermont!

"I was there during peak fall colors!"

For Emily, the most important thing you can bring on a trip like this is an open mind.

"It makes you so much less judgmental," she says. "When I hear people stereotype...You can't say what these people think or believe if you haven't been there."

To follow Emily's travels online, click here.

To learn more about the All Fifty Club, click here.