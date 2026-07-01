Mesa's musical twins release debut album, perform at America250 concert

MESA, AZ — They are the Mesa twins who made a big name for themselves as "The Hollywood Bug Guys" on The Gong Show on ABC back in 2017, and now, Jeff and Jason Linford have hit a new musical milestone: releasing their debut album!

Last week, the Linford Twins released "Pocket Full of Dreams," now available on a number of platforms, including Spotify.

It's a dream that has been a lifetime in the making for the brothers, finally coming true.

"People hear our music, and they feel hope," explains Jeff.

"It's that dream you have in your pocket or in your heart," says Jason.

So much has changed for the brothers since ABC15's Nick Ciletti first met them nearly a decade ago! They each have added more children to their families - and they've also continued their pest control business (which was actually part of their performance on The Gong Show).

"We are Ghostbusters mixed with the Blues Brothers and adventure," says Jeff. "We used to always say, 'From bugs to the Billboards!'"

The Linford Twins are also products of Mesa Public Schools and decided to honor one of their seventh-grade teachers, Lew Felton, who they say was more of a mentor and inspired them to pursue music. The brothers decided to put him on the cover of their album, portrayed as a bus driver.

"When he saw us in seventh grade, he said, 'You twins are pretty good!'" explains Jason. "In that moment, I said, I'm gonna do this, and so is my twin brother Jeff, and God willing, let's go play fiddles and represent Arizona!"

And it's not just in the recording studio; Thursday night, the Linford Twins will perform alongside Bucky Heard from the Righteous Brothers for a special America250 concert special in Las Vegas at the iconic Italian American Club.

"You can't write a more incredible script of America," explains Jason. "Music heals, and it's not political. We love everyone...Let's be united together with a common belief and let's support our dreams...We have the ability to make our dreams come true in America, and there is no other country like it."

To purchase tickets to see the Linford Twins along with Bucky Heard from the Righteous Brothers on July 2, click here.

Part of the proceeds from the album will also be donated to the Heaven's 27 Foundation, which assists families who lost loved ones in the Camp Mystic tragedy last year. To learn more, click here.