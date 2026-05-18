Dutch Bros to buy back nearly 30 Arizona franchised stores

TEMPE, AZ — Dutch Bros Inc. intends to buy back more than two dozen Arizona stores that a longtime franchise operator had held.

The Tempe-based national beverage retailer said it will acquire the entire Phoenix East Valley franchise, comprised of 29 stores, that franchise owner Jim Thompson had operated. After nearly 20 years with Dutch Bros, Thompson intends to retire.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the passion, heart, and leadership Jim has poured into his shops, broistas, and the community over the years. He played a meaningful role in shaping Dutch Bros into what it is today,” said Christine Barone, Dutch Bros CEO and president, in a statement. “We are excited to build on the strong foundation he created and continue showing up for our teams, customers, and communities in the Phoenix East Valley with the same energy and experience they expect from Dutch Bros.”

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