Chandler High School committee meets for first time after teen killed on Arizona Avenue

CHANDLER, AZ — Nearly three weeks after 16-year-old Jayben Camacho was hit and killed on Arizona Avenue outside of Chandler High School during his lunch period, a safety and security advisory committee met for the first time.

The committee, a group of about 30 people, including students, parents, staff, city officials, and police, is tasked with creating formal recommendations for the district.

Tuesday marked their first meeting. On the table for discussion was student pedestrian behavior, campus access during lunch, how long the lunch break is, the school's physical layout, and whether there are enough security guards on the ground.

The group will turn those conversations into formal recommendations.

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But some changes aren't waiting. Campus security is already stopping students who try to cross Arizona Avenue outside of marked crosswalks and educating them about the importance of using the crosswalks. Since April 2, Chandler police have pulled over 65 drivers along the stretch between Erie Street and Chandler Boulevard.

The city has longer-term plans as well. This December, new traffic signals and poles will go up at Erie Street with a dedicated pedestrian crossing phase, a protected left-turn arrow, and flashing yellow arrows for drivers.

The district said the committee will meet next Tuesday again.