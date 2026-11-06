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WATCH: 107 data center projects approved for tax breaks despite three-year moratorium

Arizona has a three-year freeze on tax incentives for data centers, but up to 107 new projects could still get the sales-tax exemptions during the moratorium. Here's why.
Data center projects approved for tax breaks despite moratorium
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Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
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PHOENIX — Arizona has a three-year freeze on tax incentives for data centers, but up to 107 new projects could still get the sales-tax exemptions during the moratorium.

That’s because developers and landowners rushed to apply for the program before the pause took effect on July 1.

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The Arizona Commerce Authority, which reviews and approves the applications, issued 107 new tax-exemption certifications and denied three. Three others were withdrawn.

In a statement, the ACA said the applications are not necessarily for new, standalone data centers.

“In many cases, they may reflect multiple planned facilities on a single parcel, expansions of existing facilities, or future phases of development,” said Patrick Ptak, ACA executive vice president for executive initiatives.

In the video player above, ABC15’s Manuelita Beck explains why the 104 developments have been approved for sales tax exemptions.

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