Dr. Amish Shah on his path to Congress: Lower prices, bipartisan bills and 'it's about them'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Dr. Amish Shah, newly elected to Congress from Arizona's First Congressional District, said he is focused on the everyday costs weighing on families.

In an interview with ABC15, he pledged to work across party lines to get results in Washington.

Shah said his Republican opponent, Jay Feely, called him to concede Wednesday evening.

"He called last night. Was really kind, really gracious. Hope to get a coffee with him at some point and hear what he heard on the campaign trail from people," Shah said.

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CD1 is often referred to as the wealthiest Congressional district in Arizona. The area includes Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, northeast Phoenix, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.

Millions of dollars in outside money poured into the CD1 race for both sides. Ads from Shah's opponents called him a "socialist."

"I'm not a socialist. I've never been a socialist," Shah told ABC15, adding that "people can sometimes resort to name-calling instead of maybe honest policy differences."

Shah is an emergency room doctor and a former Arizona legislator. He said he wants to take a bipartisan approach to the job.

"In the state house, I had more bills signed into law than any Democrat in over a decade," he said. "And I pledge in Congress to work in a bipartisan way, just like I did in the state house."

Shah said a quote on a whiteboard -- "it's about them" -- has guided him since he first ran for the Arizona Legislature.

"It reminds you, what are you doing this for? You're doing this for the people. You're there to do the right thing. They trust you. They put their trust into you. That's a sacred bond," Shah said.

Shah says his top priority will be people's everyday concerns: The rising cost of gas, groceries, and healthcare.

"A lot of people feel that the system in Washington doesn't care about them," he said.

Shah also weighed in on the war in Iran and controversial Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

When asked if Hegseth should be fired, he responded:

"Well, with regard to the conduct of the war, it's been bungled by the administration, and I'm not happy with how it's been conducted."

Shah also promised to protect Social Security benefits in their current form. He said he wants to work on long-term solutions to Arizona's water supply challenges. He said to keep water costs low, "we're going to have to work really hard, fight like hell for every drop, conserve as much as we can and then think outside the box."

Shah said he plans to meet this week with current U.S. Representative David Schweikert, who will be leaving office in January after deciding not to seek re-election.