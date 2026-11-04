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Police investigate fatal shooting along North 87th Street in Scottsdale, no threat to the public

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SCOTTDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are investigating a fatal shooting along North 87th Street.

Police confirmed the fatal shooting when ABC15 crews arrived at the scene. Police said they arrived at the scene around 2:21 p.m.

Authorities have not released many details about the victim, and there is no word on any arrests.

Despite the active investigation, police emphasized there is no threat to the public.

Officers told me they plan to stay at the scene for a while. There is no exact time on how long the investigation could take.

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