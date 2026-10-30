Scottsdale police say burglary suspect used social media to pick targets

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Sean McGraw was vacationing with his wife in Montana earlier this month when he got a call from Scottsdale police.

They told him his home had been burglarized, and they had caught a suspect.

"We're in Whitefish, Montana, thinking, 'Oh my gosh, like I have no idea what's been taken.' My front door was bashed in," McGraw said.

McGraw's two young children were at his parents' home at the time, just a quarter mile away, a detail that still shakes him.

"Sometimes my parents come to my house to watch my kids, and thank God they were not there," he said.

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Police believe McGraw was the target of a Scottsdale man, who monitored social media, watching for people who posted out being about out of town on vacation. Police reports have so far linked the suspect to at least seven break-ins in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Paradise Valley and Chandler.

Tyler Johnson, 41, was indicted this month by a Maricopa County grand jury on multiple counts of burglary, theft and trafficking in stolen property. He has pleaded not-guilt. His attorney declined comment to ABC15.

On the night McGraw's home was broken into, October 4th, police had been surveilling Johnston. They followed him from McGraw's home near Central and Northern avenues in Phoenix and arrested him in a south Scottsdale parking lot.

Police say the "crime spree" occurred between June and October of this year, according to court records. The burglary at McGraw's home is believed to be the last because he was arrested immediately afterward. They said he would cut the power to homes before entering through a rear door. Police say he drove a white Toyota Camry with the license plate removed. Some of the stolen goods were tracked to a pawn shop in Tucson.

Police told McGraw they believe Johnston was monitoring social media, looking for people who posted about being out of town.

"If there's a lesson to be learned here, it is don't post when you're out of the house. Delay the post, post it a week later, and take home security seriously," McGraw said.

After the incident, McGraw and another alleged victim posted on social media about what happened to them. Other homeowners came forward to police, believing they also may have been victims.

One homeowner reported the theft of tens of thousands of dollars in goods, including a jersey and basketball autographed by the late NBA star Kobe Bryant.

McGraw says the accused isn't some stranger, though he didn't know him personally. McGraw believe the social media post about he and his wife being out of town was shared by a friend who was friends with Johnston on social media.

"This guy was a pretty well-known guy in Scottsdale. He used to work in Old Town," McGraw said.

McGraw said he is coming forward with his story because he believes more alleged victims are out there.

"I would definitely say reach out to police if you've been burglarized in the Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Arcadia area in the last six to eight months," McGraw said.