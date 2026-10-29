Complaint alleges Scottsdale school's inaction after antisemitic harassment, assault

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has filed a Title VI complaint against Paradise Valley Unified School District, saying the district did not act after alleged antisemitic harassment and assault on a student.

According to the ADL, the incidents occurred in April and May 2026, and involved a Jewish student enrolled at Desert Shadows Middle School in Scottsdale. They say the "student was subjected to severe, persistent and pervasive antisemitic harassment, culminating in a physical assault.”

According to the complaint, the district reportedly knew about the incident the first time it was reported, but did not promptly address the issue and dismissed concerns.

Read the full complaint here.

The ADL says the student who was allegedly victimized has since left the school.

Sarah Kader, Deputy Director of the ADL Desert Region, said in a press release that other students at the school have also “faced harassment because they are Jewish.” Details about additional incidents have not been provided or confirmed.

Kader said, “No child should be told she belongs in a gas chamber, and no family should have to plead with their school to take pervasive antisemitic harassment seriously.”

The ADL is asking the Department of Education to conduct an investigation and require the district to take action and enforce a zero-tolerance policy for antisemitic conduct.

ABC15 reached out to the school district for a statement about the allegations:

"PVSchools unequivocally condemns antisemitism and all forms of hate and discrimination. We value our relationship with our Jewish community and remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that every student feels safe, respected, and valued in our schools.

Antisemitic behavior and hateful speech have no place in PVSchools. We take these incidents seriously, investigate reports of hateful or discriminatory behavior thoroughly, and take disciplinary action in accordance with the PVSchools Family/Student Handbook. While federal student privacy laws prevent us from sharing specific disciplinary actions, we can assure our community that, as each individual incident was reported last school year, it was immediately investigated and addressed.

Our responsibility extends beyond responding to individual incidents. We are equally committed to preventing hateful behavior through education, clear expectations, and positive school cultures. Last school year, Desert Shadows Middle School students participated in presentations addressing the seriousness of antisemitism and reinforcing expectations for respectful behavior. We intend to continue these efforts this school year, alongside our ongoing work to promote positive school cultures through initiatives such as Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).

Every student deserves to attend a school where they feel a sense of belonging, and we will continue working to ensure that our actions reflect that commitment."

