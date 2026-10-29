Cactus Shadows High School limits bathroom access after costly plumbing damage

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Students at Cactus Shadows High School have caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage by stuffing objects into school toilets.

The letter send to parents says the school's plumbing system failed after a small number of students forced objects that didn't belong down the toilets. The school says those items included tennis balls, fruit, clothing, school supplies and vapes.



The damage put such a strain on building systems that the air conditioning at the Cave Creek school had to be temporarily shut down. Three days of instruction were affected.

We're all about Scottsdale — the schools, the neighborhoods, the businesses, the decisions being made at City Hall and in the community that affect your daily life. Connect with your community by joining the Your Scottsdale News Facebook Group!

The school is part of the Cave Creek Unified School District and is now making immediate changes. Students will now use only two restrooms — the ones near the student commons, where security staff are present. The number of students allowed in at one time will be limited.

The news caught some Cave Creek residents off guard.

"I'm stunned that's a problem," said Karen Graham, whose two daughters once attended Cactus Shadows.

"Maybe it's lacking discipline. Maybe that needs to come back to schools a little more."

Cave Creek resident Robert Guillory said it "sounds like teenagers being teenagers. In my day, it was cherry bombs."



The bathroom closures have been a hot topic on social media, with one person writing in a Cave Creek Facebook group:



"I think this is wonderful news. Finally looks like the school is doing something about the few children that are ruining it for the rest of the kids and parents."



Another person commented online, “Tennis balls, clothing? That goes way beyond a stupid prank.”



The school says in the letter it will move to portable restrooms if the damage continues.

Graham says the the threat of portables may be enough to turn behavior around.

"Perfect solution. Who wants to go in a portable?"



The school also warns that students who damage school property could be responsible for repair costs and may face criminal charges.



Cave Creek Unified School District Superintendent Nicole Regan declined comment to ABC15, saying officials are handling the matter internally.