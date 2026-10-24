Driver accused of striking Scottsdale officer during traffic stop

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale police officer was injured during an attempted traffic stop early Saturday morning.

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Around 3:02 a.m., Scottsdale police spotted a vehicle driving erratically and traveling the wrong way near E. Shoeman Lane in Old Town Scottsdale.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, police say the driver accelerated and struck an officer who was on a police bicycle before fleeing the area.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle near N. Scottsdale Road and took the driver into custody.

The driver faces multiple criminal charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.