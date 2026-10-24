More than 30,000 people walk in Tempe to support breast cancer awareness

TEMPE — More than 30,000 people gathered in Tempe on Saturday to raise awareness and money to help families impacted by breast cancer. The annual walk was put on by the American Cancer Society.
You can watch more of this celebration of courage and hope, in the video player above.
If you couldn't make it out to Saturday's event and would like to donate, you can learn more about how to get involved here.
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