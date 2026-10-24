ASU police commander placed on administrative leave

TEMPE, AZ — An ASU Police Department commander has been placed on administrative leave.

A department spokesperson told ABC15 that Commander Anthony Momon is currently on administrative leave but declined to say whether it is related to an internal investigation or another issue. The spokesperson said the department does not discuss personnel matters or the circumstances surrounding changes in an employee's status.

Momon was promoted to commander in April 2024, according to a university news release. The ASU website identifies Momon as the department's Support Services commander.

It is unclear how long Momon has been on leave or whether an interim commander has been assigned to oversee Support Services.

Commander Daniel Macias has also retired and is no longer employed by the department, according to the spokesperson.