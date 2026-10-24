Investigation underway after crash involving pedestrian near I-17 near Camelback Road

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Friday night.
Northbound lanes of I-17 near Camelback Road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to DPS.
The extent of the pedestrian's injuries are unknown at this time.
Drivers should expect delays.
This is a developing story. We will continue updating this article with the latest information.
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