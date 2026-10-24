Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Traffic

Actions

Investigation underway after crash involving pedestrian near I-17 near Camelback Road

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Friday night.

Northbound lanes of I-17 near Camelback Road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to DPS.

The extent of the pedestrian's injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. We will continue updating this article with the latest information.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo