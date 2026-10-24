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2 injured in shooting near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road

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Phoenix Police
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PHOENIX — Two people were injured following a shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

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Phoenix police say when they arrived to the scene, they found a man who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Police say this is an isolated incident. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

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