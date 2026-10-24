3 injured following shooting at a party in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot at a party near Rural and Pebble Beach early Saturday morning.

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Officers were responding to reports of a loud party when the shooting occurred.

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital. One victim suffered minor injuries, while two others were listed in critical condition. Police say all three are now in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.