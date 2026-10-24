Fire crews battle 2-alarm recycling plant fire near McDowell Road

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department has obtained fire control at a large recycle yard fire near 19th Ave and McDowell Rd.

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Fire crews were dispatched around 9:15 a.m. for reports of a debris fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a large fire with heavy smoke coming from inside the recycling yard.

Officials say due to the size of the fire, the incident was upgraded to a second-alarm.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.