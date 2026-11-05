Democrat Amish Shah holds commanding lead over Republican Jay Feely in Arizona's District One

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Political experts predicted Arizona's 1st Congressional District would lean blue in this election, and those predictions are likely to become a reality.

Voting results released so far shown Democrat Amish Shah with a substantial lead over Republican candidate Jay Feely in one of the most watched U.S. House races in the country.

Both sides had millions in outside money behind them.

Shah celebrated reports that Democrats had taken the U.S. House on Tuesday night but held off declaring victory for himself that same evening.

"In District One, we have to make sure that every vote is counted before we can say anything more. And we're gonna make sure that we honor the process and respect the process all the way."

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Shah, an emergency-room doctor and former state legislator, says his campaign came down to a simple idea.

"Our core guiding principle here was to care for the American people. Similar to how we care for people in the emergency department."

He said he has a whiteboard in his house with a simple phrase that says, "it's about them."

For months, political experts characterized District One as a "toss-up district," meaning it could go either Republican or Democrat. But in the weeks leading up to the election, two leading political expert groups - Sabato's Crystal Ball and the Cook Political Report - changed their predictions to "leans Democratic."

At former Arizona Cardinals kicker Jay Feely's watch party in north Scottsdale on Tuesday, the mood shifted as results came in. He took the stage shortly after 8:30 p.m.

"When you go through life - and sports certainly has taught me this - when you put yourself out there for a worthy cause, you're not always going to succeed," he said.

Feely, endorsed by President Trump, told supporters to stay involved.

"We have to step up, and we have to continue to fight for what we believe in. If you're somebody who is young right now and you care about where the country is going, engage in the process," he said.

Both campaigns declined interview requests from ABC15 on Wednesday as vote counting continues.

Arizona's First Congressional District covers northeast Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Cave Creek. Joe Biden narrowly won the district in 2020, and Donald Trump narrowly carried it in 2024.

Current Representative David Schweikert chose not to seek re-election. He ran for Arizona governor instead but did not make it past the primary. Schweikert has held the seat since 2011.