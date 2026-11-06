LIST: Weekend road closures, transit route changes in Tempe due to three events

TEMPE, AZ — Three big events in Tempe - ASU vs. Colorado, Second Sundays on Mill, and the Sun Devil Classic Triathlon - will close roads and impact transit routes this weekend, the City of Tempe says.

Here's what to know if you're attending the events or driving in the area on November 7 and 8:

ASU vs. Colorado – Nov. 7

Streets closed from five and a half hours prior to kick off until game starts

Veterans Way closed in both directions between Sixth Street and College Avenue College Avenue closed in both directions between Sixth and Seventh streets

Streets closed or restricted from two hours prior to kick off until one hour after game ends

Packard Dr.: Orange, Blue, and Gold parking lots access from north only, Stadium structure and Green lot access from south only. Fifth Street closed in both directions between Forest and College Avenues (bus access maintained) Sixth Street closed in both directions between Forest and College avenues (parking garage and University House access maintained) College Avenue closed in both directions between Fifth and Sixth streets

Streets closed from start of third quarter until one hour after game ends

Southbound Scottsdale Road/Rural Road closed between Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway Southbound Mill Avenue will be closed at Rio Salado Parkway Eastbound Gilbert Drive closed between Scottsdale Road and College Avenue Westbound Rio Salado Parkway closed at McClintock Drive Westbound University Drive closed between Rural Road and McClintock Drive Northbound Rural Road closed between Rio Salado Parkway and University Drive Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets closed in both directions between Myrtle and College are heavily restricted College Avenue closed in both directions between Seventh Street and Veterans Way/Fifth Street College Avenue closed to northbound traffic between University and Seventh Street McAllister Drive/Veterans Way closed in northbound direction between University Drive and Sixth Street Westbound and eastbound SR202 off-ramps onto Scottsdale Road will be closed. Southbound left turns closed at Rural Road and University Drive

Bus detours beginning five and a half hours prior to kick off until approximately one hour after the game ends: 30 Eastbound: Regular route to University Drive/Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to Apache Boulevard; east on Apache Boulevard to Rural Road; north on Rural Road to University Drive; east on University Drive to resume regular route. 48 Northbound: Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on Fifth Street to Mill Avenue; north on Mill Avenue to Rio Salado Parkway; east on Rio Salado Parkway to Packard Drive; resume regular route. 48 Southbound: Regular route to McClintock Drive/Rio Salado Parkway; south on McClintock Drive to Apache Boulevard; west on Apache Boulevard to Rural Road; north on Rural Road to University Drive; west on University Drive to Mill Avenue; north on Mill Avenue to Fifth Street; east on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route. 62 Northbound: Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on Fifth Street to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to Apache Boulevard; east on Apache Boulevard to Rural Road; north on Rural Road to University Drive; east on University Drive to resume regular route. 62 Southbound: Regular route to University Drive/McClintock Drive; south on McClintock Drive to Apache Boulevard; west on Apache Boulevard to Rural Road; north on Rural Road to University Drive; west on University Drive to Mill Avenue; north on Mill Avenue to Fifth Street; east on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route. Mars Northbound: Regular route to University Drive/College Avenue; west on University Drive to Mill Avenue; north on Mill Avenue to Fifth Street; east on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center Mars Southbound: From Tempe Transportation Center – west on Fifth Street to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to Apache Boulevard; east on Apache Boulevard to McAllister Avenue; north on McAllister Avenue to Tyler Station; east into Tyler Station to resume regular route. Mercury Eastbound: Regular route to Mill Avenue/University Drive; south on Mill Avenue to Apache Boulevard; east on Apache Boulevard to McAllister Avenue; north on McAllister Avenue to Tyler Station; east into Tyler Station to resume regular route. Mercury Westbound: Regular route to University Drive/College Avenue; west on University Drive to Mill Avenue; north on Mill Avenue to Fifth Street; east on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center Venus Forward: From Tempe Transportation Center – west on Fifth Street to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to University Drive; resume regular route. Venus Back: Regular route to Mill Avenue/University Drive; north on Mill Avenue to Fifth Street; east on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center.

Bus detours beginning at halftime until approximately one hour after the game ends: 30 Westbound: Regular route to University Drive/McClintock Drive; south on McClintock Drive to Apache Boulevard; west on Apache Boulevard to Rural Road; north on Rural Road to University Drive; west on University Drive to resume regular route. 72 Northbound: Regular route to Rural Road/University Drive; east on University Drive to McClintock Drive; north on McClintock Drive to Curry Road; west on Curry Road to Scottsdale Road; north on Scottsdale Road to resume regular route. 72 Southbound: Regular route to Rural Road/Curry Road; west on Curry Road to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to Rio Salado Parkway; west on Rio Salado Parkway to Ash Ave.; south on Ash Ave. to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Boulevard; east on Apache Boulevard to Rural Road; south on Rural Road to resume regular route. Earth Westbound: Regular route to College Avenue/Curry Road; west on Curry Road to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to Rio Salado Parkway; west on Rio Salado Parkway to Ash Ave.; south on Ash Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to resume regular route.



Second Sundays on Mill – Nov. 8

From 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.:

Mill Avenue will be closed in both directions between University Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. Sixth Street will be closed in both directions from Maple to Myrtle avenues. Seventh Street will be closed in both directions from Mill Avenue to Maple Avenue/Tower Drive. Local traffic only will be permitted west of Myrtle Avenue.



Transit routes - from the beginning of service until 7 p.m.:

48 Northbound – Regular route south on Ash Avenue to Fifth Street; continue south on Ash Avenue to University Drive; east on University Drive to College Avenue; north on College Avenue to Fifth Street; west on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route. 48 Southbound – Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street to College Avenue; south on College Avenue to University Drive; west on University Drive to Ash Avenue; north on Ash Avenue to resume regular route at Fifth Street 62 Northbound - Regular route south on Ash Avenue to Fifth Street; continue south on Ash Avenue to University Drive; east on University Drive to College Avenue; north on College Avenue to Fifth Street; west on Fifth Street to resume regular route at Tempe Transportation Center. 62 Southbound – Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street to College Avenue; south on College Avenue to University Drive; west on University Drive to Ash Avenue; north on Ash Avenue to Fifth Street; resume regular route. 66 Northbound - Regular route north on Mill Avenue to University Drive; east on University Drive to College Avenue; north on College Avenue to Fifth Street; west on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center. 66 Southbound - From Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street to College Avenue; south on College Avenue to University Drive; west on University Drive to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to resume regular route. Earth East - From Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street/Veterans Way to Sixth Street; northeast on Sixth Street to Packard Drive; north on Packard Drive to Rio Salado Parkway; east on Rio Salado Parkway to resume regular route. Earth West – Regular route west on Rio Salado Pkwy to Packard Drive; south on Packard Drive to Sixth Street; west on Sixth Street to Veterans Way; west on Veterans Way/Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center. Jupiter North – Regular route north on Mill Avenue to University Drive; east on University Drive to College Avenue; north on College Avenue to Fifth Street; west on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center. Jupiter South - From Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street to College Avenue; south on College Avenue to University Drive; west on University Drive to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to resume regular route. Mercury East - From Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street to College Avenue; south on College Avenue to University Drive; east on University Drive to resume regular route. Venus Back – Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street to College Avenue; south on College Avenue to University Drive; west on University Drive to Ash Avenue; north on Ash Avenue to Fifth Street; west on Fifth Street to resume regular route. Venus Forward – Regular route east on Fifth Street to Ash Avenue; south on Ash Avenue to University Drive; east on University Drive to College Avenue; north on College Avenue to Fifth Street; west on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center to resume regular route. Streetcar service will be limited to operating only between Dorsey and Apache and 9th St and Mill during this time.



Sun Devil Classic Triathlon – Nov. 8

Beginning 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.:

Mill Avenue will be closed in both directions between Washington Street/Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway. Curry Road will be closed in both directions between Mill Avenue and College Drive Southbound College Drive will be closed between McKellips and Curry roads. Lakeview Drive will be closed in both directions between Washington Street and Curry Drive.

