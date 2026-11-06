LIST: Weekend road closures, transit route changes in Tempe due to three events

TEMPE, AZ — Three big events in Tempe - ASU vs. Colorado, Second Sundays on Mill, and the Sun Devil Classic Triathlon - will close roads and impact transit routes this weekend, the City of Tempe says.
Here's what to know if you're attending the events or driving in the area on November 7 and 8:
ASU vs. Colorado – Nov. 7
- Streets closed from five and a half hours prior to kick off until game starts
- Veterans Way closed in both directions between Sixth Street and College Avenue
- College Avenue closed in both directions between Sixth and Seventh streets
- Streets closed or restricted from two hours prior to kick off until one hour after game ends
- Packard Dr.: Orange, Blue, and Gold parking lots access from north only, Stadium structure and Green lot access from south only.
- Fifth Street closed in both directions between Forest and College Avenues (bus access maintained)
- Sixth Street closed in both directions between Forest and College avenues (parking garage and University House access maintained)
- College Avenue closed in both directions between Fifth and Sixth streets
- Streets closed from start of third quarter until one hour after game ends
- Southbound Scottsdale Road/Rural Road closed between Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway
- Southbound Mill Avenue will be closed at Rio Salado Parkway
- Eastbound Gilbert Drive closed between Scottsdale Road and College Avenue
- Westbound Rio Salado Parkway closed at McClintock Drive
- Westbound University Drive closed between Rural Road and McClintock Drive
- Northbound Rural Road closed between Rio Salado Parkway and University Drive
- Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets closed in both directions between Myrtle and College are heavily restricted
- College Avenue closed in both directions between Seventh Street and Veterans Way/Fifth Street
- College Avenue closed to northbound traffic between University and Seventh Street
- McAllister Drive/Veterans Way closed in northbound direction between University Drive and Sixth Street
- Westbound and eastbound SR202 off-ramps onto Scottsdale Road will be closed.
- Southbound left turns closed at Rural Road and University Drive
Bus detours beginning five and a half hours prior to kick off until approximately one hour after the game ends:
- 30 Eastbound: Regular route to University Drive/Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to Apache Boulevard; east on Apache Boulevard to Rural Road; north on Rural Road to University Drive; east on University Drive to resume regular route.
- 48 Northbound: Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on Fifth Street to Mill Avenue; north on Mill Avenue to Rio Salado Parkway; east on Rio Salado Parkway to Packard Drive; resume regular route.
- 48 Southbound: Regular route to McClintock Drive/Rio Salado Parkway; south on McClintock Drive to Apache Boulevard; west on Apache Boulevard to Rural Road; north on Rural Road to University Drive; west on University Drive to Mill Avenue; north on Mill Avenue to Fifth Street; east on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route.
- 62 Northbound: Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on Fifth Street to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to Apache Boulevard; east on Apache Boulevard to Rural Road; north on Rural Road to University Drive; east on University Drive to resume regular route.
- 62 Southbound: Regular route to University Drive/McClintock Drive; south on McClintock Drive to Apache Boulevard; west on Apache Boulevard to Rural Road; north on Rural Road to University Drive; west on University Drive to Mill Avenue; north on Mill Avenue to Fifth Street; east on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route.
- Mars Northbound: Regular route to University Drive/College Avenue; west on University Drive to Mill Avenue; north on Mill Avenue to Fifth Street; east on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center
- Mars Southbound: From Tempe Transportation Center – west on Fifth Street to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to Apache Boulevard; east on Apache Boulevard to McAllister Avenue; north on McAllister Avenue to Tyler Station; east into Tyler Station to resume regular route.
- Mercury Eastbound: Regular route to Mill Avenue/University Drive; south on Mill Avenue to Apache Boulevard; east on Apache Boulevard to McAllister Avenue; north on McAllister Avenue to Tyler Station; east into Tyler Station to resume regular route.
- Mercury Westbound: Regular route to University Drive/College Avenue; west on University Drive to Mill Avenue; north on Mill Avenue to Fifth Street; east on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center
- Venus Forward: From Tempe Transportation Center – west on Fifth Street to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to University Drive; resume regular route.
- Venus Back: Regular route to Mill Avenue/University Drive; north on Mill Avenue to Fifth Street; east on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center.
Bus detours beginning at halftime until approximately one hour after the game ends:
- 30 Westbound: Regular route to University Drive/McClintock Drive; south on McClintock Drive to Apache Boulevard; west on Apache Boulevard to Rural Road; north on Rural Road to University Drive; west on University Drive to resume regular route.
- 72 Northbound: Regular route to Rural Road/University Drive; east on University Drive to McClintock Drive; north on McClintock Drive to Curry Road; west on Curry Road to Scottsdale Road; north on Scottsdale Road to resume regular route.
- 72 Southbound: Regular route to Rural Road/Curry Road; west on Curry Road to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to Rio Salado Parkway; west on Rio Salado Parkway to Ash Ave.; south on Ash Ave. to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Boulevard; east on Apache Boulevard to Rural Road; south on Rural Road to resume regular route.
- Earth Westbound: Regular route to College Avenue/Curry Road; west on Curry Road to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to Rio Salado Parkway; west on Rio Salado Parkway to Ash Ave.; south on Ash Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to resume regular route.
Second Sundays on Mill – Nov. 8
- From 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.:
- Mill Avenue will be closed in both directions between University Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.
- Sixth Street will be closed in both directions from Maple to Myrtle avenues.
- Seventh Street will be closed in both directions from Mill Avenue to Maple Avenue/Tower Drive. Local traffic only will be permitted west of Myrtle Avenue.
- Transit routes - from the beginning of service until 7 p.m.:
- 48 Northbound – Regular route south on Ash Avenue to Fifth Street; continue south on Ash Avenue to University Drive; east on University Drive to College Avenue; north on College Avenue to Fifth Street; west on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route.
- 48 Southbound – Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street to College Avenue; south on College Avenue to University Drive; west on University Drive to Ash Avenue; north on Ash Avenue to resume regular route at Fifth Street
- 62 Northbound - Regular route south on Ash Avenue to Fifth Street; continue south on Ash Avenue to University Drive; east on University Drive to College Avenue; north on College Avenue to Fifth Street; west on Fifth Street to resume regular route at Tempe Transportation Center.
- 62 Southbound – Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street to College Avenue; south on College Avenue to University Drive; west on University Drive to Ash Avenue; north on Ash Avenue to Fifth Street; resume regular route.
- 66 Northbound - Regular route north on Mill Avenue to University Drive; east on University Drive to College Avenue; north on College Avenue to Fifth Street; west on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center.
- 66 Southbound - From Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street to College Avenue; south on College Avenue to University Drive; west on University Drive to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to resume regular route.
- Earth East - From Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street/Veterans Way to Sixth Street; northeast on Sixth Street to Packard Drive; north on Packard Drive to Rio Salado Parkway; east on Rio Salado Parkway to resume regular route.
- Earth West – Regular route west on Rio Salado Pkwy to Packard Drive; south on Packard Drive to Sixth Street; west on Sixth Street to Veterans Way; west on Veterans Way/Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center.
- Jupiter North – Regular route north on Mill Avenue to University Drive; east on University Drive to College Avenue; north on College Avenue to Fifth Street; west on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center.
- Jupiter South - From Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street to College Avenue; south on College Avenue to University Drive; west on University Drive to Mill Avenue; south on Mill Avenue to resume regular route.
- Mercury East - From Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street to College Avenue; south on College Avenue to University Drive; east on University Drive to resume regular route.
- Venus Back – Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; east on Fifth Street to College Avenue; south on College Avenue to University Drive; west on University Drive to Ash Avenue; north on Ash Avenue to Fifth Street; west on Fifth Street to resume regular route.
- Venus Forward – Regular route east on Fifth Street to Ash Avenue; south on Ash Avenue to University Drive; east on University Drive to College Avenue; north on College Avenue to Fifth Street; west on Fifth Street to Tempe Transportation Center to resume regular route.
- Streetcar service will be limited to operating only between Dorsey and Apache and 9th St and Mill during this time.
Sun Devil Classic Triathlon – Nov. 8
- Beginning 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.:
- Mill Avenue will be closed in both directions between Washington Street/Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway.
- Curry Road will be closed in both directions between Mill Avenue and College Drive
- Southbound College Drive will be closed between McKellips and Curry roads.
- Lakeview Drive will be closed in both directions between Washington Street and Curry Drive.
- Transit routes - start of service until 5 p.m.:
- Earth Westbound – Regular route to Scottsdale Road and Weber Drive; south on Scottsdale Road to Curry Road; resume regular route.