Canal Convergence lights up Scottsdale Waterfront with free interactive art

SCOTTSDALE — Glowing artwork, interactive installations and nightly fire shows are lighting up the Scottsdale Waterfront during Canal Convergence through Nov. 15.

The free public art event includes 11 large-scale artworks created by local, national and international artists. This year’s theme, Western Nature, celebrates the landscapes, wildlife and people of the Southwest.

Visitors can explore light-based installations, slide down a slide, swing on swings and interact with artwork along the canal. Nightly fire shows by Walter Productions add another spectacle to the waterfront.

The event also offers live music, dance performances, food trucks and creative workshops. Indigenous and Latinx artists and cultural groups from across the Valley are leading many of the workshops.

With opportunities to explore, create and enjoy art after dark, Canal Convergence offers an outing for families, friends and couples planning date night.