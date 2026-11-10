Emergency crews responding to rooftop rescue in Central Phoenix find man dead

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A man was found dead on the roof of a structure in Central Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department crews were called to the area of Thomas Road and Central Avenue at around 11 a.m. due to reports of a roof rescue.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a man deceased on the roof. The cause of his death is unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated by the Phoenix Police Department.