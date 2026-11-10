Glendale police, DEA seize more than 300 pounds of meth, arrest 3 in Phoenix drug trafficking case

GLENDALE, AZ — Three men are facing felony charges after a months-long investigation by the Glendale Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration led to the seizure of 335 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl tied to a Phoenix-based drug trafficking organization.

Since February 2026, Glendale narcotics detectives and the DEA Phoenix Taskforce have investigated the organization, which authorities say was led by 46-year-old Terrence Diamond. The multi-state investigation used extensive surveillance, court-authorized wiretaps, and investigative partnerships to identify what police described as a sophisticated operation responsible for transporting large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl across the country.

"He's serving as the ringleader of this, this racketeering and drug distribution network," Public Information Sergeant Justin Ramsay said.

According to court documents, investigators linked Diamond to multiple large-scale methamphetamine and fentanyl shipments, sophisticated transportation methods and encrypted communication practices. Investigators believe the organization used rental vehicles, moving vans and coordinated interstate travel to transport narcotics while attempting to avoid law enforcement detection.

"They have an elaborate system," Ramsay said. "They're using rental vehicles, moving vans, things of that nature. And they're transporting massive quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl across the United States. Most of this stemming from the Phoenix metro area."

Investigators connected Diamond and his associates to multiple large-scale drug seizures. In July 2026, Utah Highway Patrol and the DEA recovered more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine during a bust in Utah. In September 2026, investigators intercepted another load moving through the Phoenix metro area that contained an additional 135 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as fentanyl.

Court documents state that on September 7, 2026, Theodore Cobbs and several other members of the organization left Phoenix in two rental vehicles. One member, described as a drug courier, was stopped in a traffic stop, and investigators seized two large suitcases containing approximately 135 pounds of a white crystalline substance and several pounds of marijuana. A field test of the crystalline substance was positive for methamphetamine.

On October 27, 2026, investigators executed court-authorized search warrants at two residences associated with Diamond, with assistance from the Glendale Police Department SWAT team. During the operation, investigators seized approximately $50,000 in cash, a rifle and additional evidence.

Diamond and two associates, 41-year-old Terrell Devorae Diamond, who is Terrence Diamond's brother, and 37-year-old Theodore Cobbs, were arrested at the house and booked into the Glendale City Jail.

"All three of these people were taken into custody without incident, and our community is just safer for the diligence of the people involved," Ramsay said.

According to a direct complaint filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, all three men are charged with illegal conduct of an enterprise, a class 3 felony. Court documents show Cobbs also faces charges of transporting or selling dangerous drugs and two counts of conspiracy. The complaint states that on or about September 7, 2026, the three men knowingly participated, directly or indirectly, in the conduct of a drug trafficking organization that they knew was being conducted through racketeering.

According to court documents, Cobbs was interviewed after being read his Miranda rights and repeatedly told detectives he could not remember the events in question. He initially denied ever leaving the state with his co-defendants or driving a rental vehicle out of state, statements court documents say were contradicted by physical and electronic surveillance conducted over the prior nine months. Cobbs later admitted he would drive rental cars for a co-defendant across the country but said he did not remember why or know who rented the vehicles.

Ramsay said the investigation remains ongoing and that he was limited in what he could share.

"This is 335 pounds of meth and fentanyl," Ramsay said. "This is, this is killing people on our streets."

Ramsay said the case underscores the value of collaboration among law enforcement agencies and the time and effort required to build a case of this scale.

"This began in February. So since February we've been on this, we've been intercepting these drug loads," Ramsay said. "There's wiretaps, phone taps; there's a plethora of investigative skills and knowledge that goes into something like this, and they take time to build."

Ramsay said the work would continue.

"Our partners at the DEA, as well as Glendale Police Department's narcotics unit, we're not gonna sleep until we get all the drugs we can off the street," Ramsay said. "We want to keep our community safe, and I think this speaks to us doing a pretty good job of that."