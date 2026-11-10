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Five Valley eateries make OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in US

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Prime Steak Concepts
Two restaurants under the Prime Steak Concepts umbrella, Steak 44 and Ocean 44, made OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. for 2026 list.
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Five Valley restaurants have scored a spot on OpenTable’s 2026 Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. — a roundup that looks at insights from diner reviews and demand to determine the top restaurants across the country.

In Arizona, three eateries in Phoenix and two in Scottsdale made the annual list. That's two more than last year. Cafe Monarch, Ocean 44 and Steak 44 made the cut again this year. Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion and Uppercut are new additions.

To select the Top 100 Restaurants in America, the reviews from over 11 million verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from Sept.1, 2025 to Aug. 31, 2026, were used to compile the list.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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