How to spot fake reviews online: 5 tips to protect yourself before you make a purchase

PHOENIX, AZ — The holiday shopping season is here! Before you buy anything online, it's always smart to check the reviews. But how can you know that a rave review isn't a fake?

Here are five tips to help you spot a fake review before you make a purchase.

First, look at the dates the reviews were posted. If there are a lot of reviews in a short period of time, that could be a sign the reviews aren't real.

Second, watch out for multiple reviews that all use similar language.

Third, check to see if the reviewer's purchase was verified. A review that's from a verified purchase is a sign that it came from a real person.

Fourth, beware of reviews on social media. The FTC requires influencers to reveal if they have a financial relationship with a brand while promoting a product. But many have come under scrutiny for not disclosing that up front with their followers.

And finally, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If the review makes the product or service sound like the best thing ever, it's always safer to be skeptical.

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