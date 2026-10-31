Let ABC15 Know: Rain and storms can bring costly damage: Simple ways to protect your home and wallet

PHOENIX — Rain can bring much-needed water to Arizona, but it can also bring unexpected damage and costly repairs.

Before the next downpour, take a few minutes to make sure you know what is covered by your insurance and what you should do if your home is damaged.

Check your insurance coverage

Don’t assume your homeowners or renters insurance covers flooding.

The Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions says damage caused by rising surface water is generally not covered by standard homeowners and renters insurance policies.

Now is a good time to contact your insurance company and ask:



What is my deductible?

What types of storm damage does my policy cover?

Do I have flood coverage?

Knowing the answers before you have damage can help eliminate surprises when it’s time to file a claim.

Document storm damage

If your home is damaged during a storm, take photos or video before you begin cleaning up, if it is safe to do so.

Contact your insurance company as soon as possible and keep records of your conversations, receipts and other documentation related to the damage.

Watch out for storm-chasing contractors

After severe weather, homeowners may see contractors going door-to-door offering repairs.

Don’t let an emergency rush you into hiring the first contractor who knocks on your door.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Get three written estimates. And remember, cheaper doesn’t always mean better.

Before hiring someone, verify the contractor’s license with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors (ROC).

Your written estimate or contract should clearly spell out:



The scope of the work

Materials being used

The timeline

The total price

And don’t pay the entire bill upfront.

Be careful what you sign

Read everything before signing it.

The Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions warns consumers to be cautious about signing documents that give a contractor exclusive rights to negotiate with an insurance company on a homeowner’s behalf.

When your home is damaged, it can be tempting to move quickly. But slowing down long enough to check credentials, understand what you’re signing and compare estimates could help you avoid another headache.

When it comes to protecting your home and your money: verify first, trust later.

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