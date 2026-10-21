Community members turn out for free consumer help at 'On the Road with Let ABC15 Know' at Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ — A huge thank you to everyone who attended our On the Road with Let ABC15 Know event at the District Stage at Tempe Marketplace on Tuesday evening!
More than 100 Arizonans received one-on-one help with their consumer issues.
The bi-annual event offers consumers an opportunity to sit down with experts and talk about their issues in person.
Our team gathered more than 40 consumer experts, advocates, and legal professionals who specialize in high-complaint consumer areas like landlord/tenant issues, family law, debt counseling, contractor troubles, solar, and more.
We would like to thank the Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteer team for all their help in keeping the event running smoothly.
And a BIG THANK YOU to the experts who volunteered their time to help so many people in our community.
Here are their names and contact information:
EMPLOYMENT
Attorney Shayna Watts
Fernandez Watts Law
(602) 760-5100
FernandezWattsLaw.com
Attorney Emily Brodner
Burgess Law Group
(602) 806-2100
Theburgesslawgroup.com
Attorney Chloe Woods
IBF Law Group
(602) 833-1110
IBFLaw.com
CONSUMER ADVOCATES
Diane Brown
Arizona PIRG
(602) 252-9227
PIRG.org/Arizona
Michelle Marin
Better Business Bureau
(602) 264-1721
BBB.org
Jasmine Tucker
Better Business Bureau
(602) 264-1721
BBB.org
SOLAR
Adrian Keller
Solar United Neighbors
202-888-3601
Solarunitedneighbors.org
Jess White
Solar United Neighbors
202-888-3601
Solarunitedneighbors.org
Autumn Johnson
AriSEIA
(520) 240-4757
AriSEIA.org
SENIORS
Dana Marie Kennedy
AARP Arizona
(866) 389-5649
azaarp@aarp.org
aarp.org/states/Arizona
Laura Flannigan
AARP Arizona
(866) 389-5649
azaarp@aarp.org
aarp.org/states/arizona
Angela Schultz
AARP Arizona
(866) 389-5649
azaarp@aarp.org
aarp.org/states/arizona
SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS
Attorney Mary Kay Fowler
Taylor & Associates
1-(800) 358-2287
InjuredWorker.com
Isis Vargas
Taylor & Associates
1-(800) 358-2287
InjuredWorker.com
BUSINESS/REAL ESTATE
Attorney Stockton Banfield
Deyer Bregman & Ferris
(602) 254-6008
DBFazlaw.com
AUTOS
Attorney Henry Vorderbruggen
Hammer Law
(480) 480-1014
HammerLemonLaw.com
Attorney James DeRienzo
Hammer Law
(480) 480-1014
HammerLemonLaw.com
BANKRUPTCY
Attorney Tracy Essig
Essig Law
(602) 493-2326
EssigLawTeam.com
LANDLORD/TENANT
Gervonni Sherrod Leggett
Gervonni Cares
(602) 675-9589
GervonniCares.com
Shannon Hayes
Gervonni Cares
(602) 675-9589
GervonniCares.com
Ameze Guy
Gervonni Cares
(602) 675-9589
GervonniCares.com
Eraina Carson
Gervonni Cares
(602) 675-9589
GervonniCares.com
FAMILY LAW
Attorney Roman Kostenko
Law Office of Roman Kostenko
(602) 497-4193
Advisor.Law
Attorney Daniel Rodriguez
Daniel Rodriguez Law
(623) 404-2544
DanielRodriguezLaw.com
Attorney Gail Barsky
Gravis Law
(480) 531-8771
GravisLaw.com
ESTATE PLANNING
Attorney Bernard Johnsen
Praesidium Law Firm
(480) 264-5106
Praesidium.Law
Attorney Matthew Argyle
Praesidium Law Firm
(480) 264-5106
Praesidium.Law
Attorney Elizabeth Best
Praesidium Law Firm
(480) 264-5106
Praesidium.Law
DEBT COUNSELING
Michael Franciscus
Money Management International
(866) 889-9347
MoneyManagement.org
Diana Rascon
Money Management International
(866) 889-9347
MoneyManagement.org
Chad McDonald
Money Management International
(866) 889-9347
MoneyManagement.org
Arizona Registrar of Contractors
(877) MY-AZROC
ROC.AZ.gov
Arizona Attorney General’s Office
(602) 542-5763
AZAG.gov
State Bar of Arizona
(602) 252-4804
AZbar.org
Law Library Resource Center
(602) 506-7353
SuperiorCourt.Maricopa.gov/llrc
Arizona Corporation Commission Securities Division
(602) – 542-4242
AZCC.gov/securities
R.O.S.E. Resources
(602) 445-7673
RoseAdvocacy.org