Community members turn out for free consumer help at 'On the Road with Let ABC15 Know' at Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ — A huge thank you to everyone who attended our On the Road with Let ABC15 Know event at the District Stage at Tempe Marketplace on Tuesday evening!

More than 100 Arizonans received one-on-one help with their consumer issues.

The bi-annual event offers consumers an opportunity to sit down with experts and talk about their issues in person.

ABC15 Arizona More than 100 people came from all across the valley to get assistance at our free consumer help event On the Road with Let ABC15 Know.

Our team gathered more than 40 consumer experts, advocates, and legal professionals who specialize in high-complaint consumer areas like landlord/tenant issues, family law, debt counseling, contractor troubles, solar, and more.

We would like to thank the Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteer team for all their help in keeping the event running smoothly.

And a BIG THANK YOU to the experts who volunteered their time to help so many people in our community.

Here are their names and contact information:

EMPLOYMENT

Attorney Shayna Watts

Fernandez Watts Law

(602) 760-5100

FernandezWattsLaw.com

Attorney Emily Brodner

Burgess Law Group

(602) 806-2100

Theburgesslawgroup.com

Attorney Chloe Woods

IBF Law Group

(602) 833-1110

IBFLaw.com

CONSUMER ADVOCATES

Diane Brown

Arizona PIRG

(602) 252-9227

PIRG.org/Arizona

Michelle Marin

Better Business Bureau

(602) 264-1721

BBB.org

Jasmine Tucker

Better Business Bureau

(602) 264-1721

BBB.org

SOLAR

Adrian Keller

Solar United Neighbors

202-888-3601

Solarunitedneighbors.org

Jess White

Solar United Neighbors

202-888-3601

Solarunitedneighbors.org

Autumn Johnson

AriSEIA

(520) 240-4757

AriSEIA.org

SENIORS

Dana Marie Kennedy

AARP Arizona

(866) 389-5649

azaarp@aarp.org

aarp.org/states/Arizona

Laura Flannigan

AARP Arizona

(866) 389-5649

azaarp@aarp.org

aarp.org/states/arizona

Angela Schultz

AARP Arizona

(866) 389-5649

azaarp@aarp.org

aarp.org/states/arizona

SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS

Attorney Mary Kay Fowler

Taylor & Associates

1-(800) 358-2287

InjuredWorker.com

Isis Vargas

Taylor & Associates

1-(800) 358-2287

InjuredWorker.com

BUSINESS/REAL ESTATE

Attorney Stockton Banfield

Deyer Bregman & Ferris

(602) 254-6008

DBFazlaw.com

AUTOS

Attorney Henry Vorderbruggen

Hammer Law

(480) 480-1014

HammerLemonLaw.com

Attorney James DeRienzo

Hammer Law

(480) 480-1014

HammerLemonLaw.com

BANKRUPTCY

Attorney Tracy Essig

Essig Law

(602) 493-2326

EssigLawTeam.com

LANDLORD/TENANT

Gervonni Sherrod Leggett

Gervonni Cares

(602) 675-9589

GervonniCares.com

Shannon Hayes

Gervonni Cares

(602) 675-9589

GervonniCares.com

Ameze Guy

Gervonni Cares

(602) 675-9589

GervonniCares.com

Eraina Carson

Gervonni Cares

(602) 675-9589

GervonniCares.com

FAMILY LAW

Attorney Roman Kostenko

Law Office of Roman Kostenko

(602) 497-4193

Advisor.Law

Attorney Daniel Rodriguez

Daniel Rodriguez Law

(623) 404-2544

DanielRodriguezLaw.com

Attorney Gail Barsky

Gravis Law

(480) 531-8771

GravisLaw.com

ESTATE PLANNING

Attorney Bernard Johnsen

Praesidium Law Firm

(480) 264-5106

Praesidium.Law

Attorney Matthew Argyle

Praesidium Law Firm

(480) 264-5106

Praesidium.Law

Attorney Elizabeth Best

Praesidium Law Firm

(480) 264-5106

Praesidium.Law

DEBT COUNSELING

Michael Franciscus

Money Management International

(866) 889-9347

MoneyManagement.org

Diana Rascon

Money Management International

(866) 889-9347

MoneyManagement.org

Chad McDonald

Money Management International

(866) 889-9347

MoneyManagement.org

Arizona Registrar of Contractors

(877) MY-AZROC

ROC.AZ.gov

Arizona Attorney General’s Office

(602) 542-5763

AZAG.gov

State Bar of Arizona

(602) 252-4804

AZbar.org

Law Library Resource Center

(602) 506-7353

SuperiorCourt.Maricopa.gov/llrc

Arizona Corporation Commission Securities Division

(602) – 542-4242

AZCC.gov/securities

R.O.S.E. Resources

(602) 445-7673

RoseAdvocacy.org