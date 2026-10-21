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Community members turn out for free consumer help at 'On the Road with Let ABC15 Know' at Tempe Marketplace

More than 100 attendees got free legal and financial guidance from experts and attorneys at the semiannual 'On the Road with Let ABC15 Know' event
More than 100 people came and got help at our 10th annual On the Road with Let ABC15 Know at Tempe Marketplace. A huge thank you to all the experts and volunteers who helped make this year's event possible!
On the Road with Let ABC15 Know helps 100+ attendees
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TEMPE, AZ — A huge thank you to everyone who attended our On the Road with Let ABC15 Know event at the District Stage at Tempe Marketplace on Tuesday evening!

More than 100 Arizonans received one-on-one help with their consumer issues.

The bi-annual event offers consumers an opportunity to sit down with experts and talk about their issues in person.

On the Road with Let ABC15 Know
More than 100 people came from all across the valley to get assistance at our free consumer help event On the Road with Let ABC15 Know.

Our team gathered more than 40 consumer experts, advocates, and legal professionals who specialize in high-complaint consumer areas like landlord/tenant issues, family law, debt counseling, contractor troubles, solar, and more.

We would like to thank the Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteer team for all their help in keeping the event running smoothly.

And a BIG THANK YOU to the experts who volunteered their time to help so many people in our community.

Here are their names and contact information:

EMPLOYMENT
Attorney Shayna Watts
Fernandez Watts Law
(602) 760-5100
FernandezWattsLaw.com

Attorney Emily Brodner
Burgess Law Group
(602) 806-2100
Theburgesslawgroup.com

Attorney Chloe Woods
IBF Law Group
(602) 833-1110
IBFLaw.com

CONSUMER ADVOCATES
Diane Brown
Arizona PIRG
(602) 252-9227
PIRG.org/Arizona

Michelle Marin
Better Business Bureau
(602) 264-1721
BBB.org

Jasmine Tucker
Better Business Bureau
(602) 264-1721
BBB.org

SOLAR
Adrian Keller
Solar United Neighbors
202-888-3601
Solarunitedneighbors.org

Jess White
Solar United Neighbors
202-888-3601
Solarunitedneighbors.org

Autumn Johnson
AriSEIA
(520) 240-4757
AriSEIA.org

SENIORS
Dana Marie Kennedy
AARP Arizona
(866) 389-5649
azaarp@aarp.org
aarp.org/states/Arizona

Laura Flannigan
AARP Arizona
(866) 389-5649
azaarp@aarp.org
aarp.org/states/arizona

Angela Schultz
AARP Arizona
(866) 389-5649
azaarp@aarp.org
aarp.org/states/arizona

SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS
Attorney Mary Kay Fowler
Taylor & Associates
1-(800) 358-2287
InjuredWorker.com

Isis Vargas
Taylor & Associates
1-(800) 358-2287
InjuredWorker.com

BUSINESS/REAL ESTATE
Attorney Stockton Banfield
Deyer Bregman & Ferris
(602) 254-6008
DBFazlaw.com

AUTOS
Attorney Henry Vorderbruggen
Hammer Law
(480) 480-1014
HammerLemonLaw.com

Attorney James DeRienzo
Hammer Law
(480) 480-1014
HammerLemonLaw.com

BANKRUPTCY
Attorney Tracy Essig
Essig Law
(602) 493-2326
EssigLawTeam.com

LANDLORD/TENANT
Gervonni Sherrod Leggett
Gervonni Cares
(602) 675-9589
GervonniCares.com

Shannon Hayes
Gervonni Cares
(602) 675-9589
GervonniCares.com

Ameze Guy
Gervonni Cares
(602) 675-9589
GervonniCares.com

Eraina Carson
Gervonni Cares
(602) 675-9589
GervonniCares.com

FAMILY LAW
Attorney Roman Kostenko
Law Office of Roman Kostenko
(602) 497-4193
Advisor.Law

Attorney Daniel Rodriguez
Daniel Rodriguez Law
(623) 404-2544
DanielRodriguezLaw.com

Attorney Gail Barsky
Gravis Law
(480) 531-8771
GravisLaw.com

ESTATE PLANNING
Attorney Bernard Johnsen
Praesidium Law Firm
(480) 264-5106
Praesidium.Law

Attorney Matthew Argyle
Praesidium Law Firm
(480) 264-5106
Praesidium.Law

Attorney Elizabeth Best
Praesidium Law Firm
(480) 264-5106
Praesidium.Law

DEBT COUNSELING
Michael Franciscus
Money Management International
(866) 889-9347
MoneyManagement.org

Diana Rascon
Money Management International
(866) 889-9347
MoneyManagement.org

Chad McDonald
Money Management International
(866) 889-9347
MoneyManagement.org

Arizona Registrar of Contractors
(877) MY-AZROC
ROC.AZ.gov

Arizona Attorney General’s Office
(602) 542-5763
AZAG.gov

State Bar of Arizona
(602) 252-4804
AZbar.org

Law Library Resource Center
(602) 506-7353
SuperiorCourt.Maricopa.gov/llrc

Arizona Corporation Commission Securities Division
(602) – 542-4242
AZCC.gov/securities

R.O.S.E. Resources
(602) 445-7673
RoseAdvocacy.org

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