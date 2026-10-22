Get free legal help with veterans benefits during the Let ABC15 Know phone bank

The Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona for a free phone bank focused on veteran benefits.

Veterans and their family members have access to a wide range of benefits, but the systems can be difficult to navigate. For some service members, they are hesitant to utilize them.

"Ironically the biggest challenge that we run into is convincing our clients that they should apply in the first place. A lot of our clients struggle with this mentality that, 'I am here to serve, not be served. I don't want a handout' and helping our clients understand that these benefits are not only for them but also for their families and they're not handouts, they're entitlements that they've earned really is the biggest hurdle that we have,” said Derek Debus, the Director of Military and Veteran Law at Stone Rose Law.

Tune in right when the phone lines open at 5 p.m. That is when the phone number to call will be provided.

Do you have a consumer problem? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.