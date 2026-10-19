A decade of 'On the Road': How ABC15's free consumer help event grew to reach thousands of Arizonans

TEMPE, AZ — For 10 years, ABC15's "On the Road" event has brought free, face-to-face consumer help to Arizonans — and the mission that started it all still stands today.

The goal was simple: help people. It was an idea that didn't have legs underneath it at first. But now it's expanded to helping thousands of Arizonans with consumer issues over the years.

Investigator Christel Bell sat down with the person who decided to take a vision and turn it into something that has become a staple of community connection at ABC15 — former consumer investigator Joe Ducey.

For many years, ABC15 viewers called on Ducey when they had a consumer problem.

Ducey's vision to create the "On the Road" event started with his own personal experience.

"I was having trouble getting through to people. I remember being on the phone all the time. The frustration with the busy signal getting cut off, or people just don't understand you," Ducey explained.

"And I thought, you know what? Why don't we just try to do something where people talk to people in person, right? Why can't it be just communication between two people, and I can get my point across, and I can hear them, and I can see them," Ducey said.

"On the Road" has now grown into one of the biggest annual in-person free consumer help events at Tempe Marketplace.

"I remember drawing maps of, like, the tables, like, tables go here, and here. People sit across because they didn't get it at first. They thought, well, so am I speaking to the group? No, you're sitting down and helping a person one-on-one," Ducey said.

Over the years, Arizonans have shown up to these events with more than paperwork and complaints. They arrive carrying frustration, uncertainty, and sometimes the feeling that no one is listening. But people left feeling heard. They understood their options. And they knew what to do next.

"I was also concerned because I thought, well, people are going to come here thinking they're going to get their problem solved, and I wanted to make sure that I said in the beginning, and I know you're saying the same thing now. You know, it's not necessary that we're going to solve your problem tonight, but we're hoping they're going to be led in a positive direction. So, we had people, and I thought it was really cool with the attorneys. That's why I wanted attorneys there because people could come in, and while they couldn't get a solution to whatever problem it was. They could find out if they had enough for a lawsuit, right?" Ducey said.

The event has been possible because of people willing to give their time: attorneys, advocates, consumer experts, and volunteers who spend hours helping complete strangers navigate some of their toughest challenges. Joe remembers hearing gratitude from the experts and volunteers as well.

"I had people coming up afterwards saying thank you, and I mean these are people who spent three hours of their day not getting paid, helping people out, and they're telling me, you know, thank you. So that was pretty cool," Ducey said.

"On the Road" started in Tempe and eventually expanded into the West Valley, allowing the event to reach even more people while staying true to its original purpose.

"I knew that I would have some big shoes to fill," said Bell.

"13s," Ducey replied.

"To about my eight and a half nine, right? Yeah, but I knew that it wasn't about trying to do that. It was just understanding that you started something that was incredible, and to carry it on was the mission that I had took on to continue to be able to provide something to help people. And I think, you know, that was what I looked at when I stepped into this role, and so I hope that I've done well by you," Bell added.

"Oh man, yes, you have. I mean, I was watching. I'm a viewer now, so you know, so I'm watching what's going on the West Valley. I got to tell you, I was a little bit envious. I was like, 'Darn, man, we could have, we should have done more of that when we were there.' These guys took it and ran with it. It did a great job. So it's just all these extra people getting help, and that's the whole thing," Ducey said.

It's the power of a simple conversation — proof that sometimes the most meaningful help begins with someone willing to listen. And as long as consumers need answers, this mission continues.

"I wasn't sure where it would go, but I'm so happy that you've taken it and expanded it because I think it's the one thing that I think people will remember. You know, I mean, I think it's an event that people remember being part of and going to and getting some help, and I think they tell other people about it. So I think it's a good thing for ABC15, and you know, all around," Ducey said.

The 10th Annual "On the Road with Let ABC15 Know" event is happening Tuesday, October 20th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tempe Marketplace. Meet us at the District Stage, where experts will be ready to give you one-on-one advice for your consumer problem for free.

Watch the full interview in the player below, as Ducey shares some of his funny, memorable moments of "On the Road," plus he talks about what he's doing now to continue to help consumers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.