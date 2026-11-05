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Let ABC15 Know: How to protect your family from AI voice-cloning scams

With AI voice-cloning scams, hearing the voice of someone you love isn't always proof it's really them. Here's how to safeguard your family
With AI voice-cloning scams, hearing the voice of someone you love isn't always proof it's really them. Here's how to safeguard your family.
Watch out for Voice Cloning Scams
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Don't trust the voice.

I know that sounds awful to say, but with AI voice-cloning scams, hearing the voice of someone you love isn't always proof it's really them.

A scammer may call pretending to be your child or grandchild, saying something like, "Grandma, I'm in trouble. I need you to bail me out."

So instead of trusting the voice, pay attention to what they're asking you to do.

Scammers create a sense of urgency. They may say someone's been arrested, hurt or is in danger. They may even tell you, "Don't tell anyone," or try to keep you from hanging up.

And then comes the demand for money, gift cards, cryptocurrency, a wire transfer or a payment app.

So how do you protect your family?

Create a family password or secret phrase that only your immediate family knows. You can also ask a question an imposter wouldn't know the answer to.

And if something doesn't feel right, hang up. Don't tell them you're doing it. Then call your loved one directly — using a number you already know.

With the holidays coming up, talk about this with your family. It may be the perfect time to choose that secret word or phrase while you're all together.

Do you need help with a consumer problem? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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