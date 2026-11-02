Two 18-year-old women killed in multi-vehicle crash while crossing Mesa street in the rain

The Mesa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left two women dead early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Mesa police officers responded to a crash involving two pedestrians near North Center and Inglewood streets in Mesa.

The preliminary investigation determined that two 18-year-old women were crossing North Center Street when they were struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Center Street. The collision occurred under dark, rainy conditions that limited visibility, officials say.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the crash and attempted to alert approaching motorists. During this time, a second vehicle, along with a reported third vehicle, also came upon the scene and possibly struck one of the pedestrians.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene. The other died later at a hospital.

The identified drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police say there is no indication that speed or impairment played a role in the incident.

Investigators are working to identify the possible third vehicle involved, described as a dark-colored sedan. They are also asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

