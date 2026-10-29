Things to do: Harry Potter drone show, Monster Jam, Arizona State Fair, Phoenix Suns and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from October 30-November 1.
Friday, October 30
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium South Lawn, Glendale
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Experience the magic of Harry Potter as 1,200 illuminated drones light up the night sky, recreating memorable moments from the films with music and a live electric violinist.
When: Friday-Sunday, gates open at noon
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: $20 adult admission
It's the final weekend of the Arizona State Fair! Enjoy carnival rides, fair food, games, exhibits and live entertainment before the annual event wraps up November 1.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Step into the world of a traveling circus with the Broadway musical "Water for Elephants." Based on the bestselling novel, the production combines acrobatics, music and puppetry in a story of love and second chances.
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $60
The Phoenix Suns take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert
When: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Set sail with Captain Jack Sparrow as the Phoenix Symphony performs the music of "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" live while the movie plays on the big screen.
When: Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix
Cost: $18 per person; children 2 and younger free
Celebrate Halloween at the Phoenix Zoo with trick-or-treating, face painting, costume parades and spooky activities throughout the park. Friday is the final night of the event.
When: Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, Chandler
Cost: Free admission
Celebrate Halloween in downtown Chandler with trick-or-treating, carnival games, costume parades, music and family-friendly activities.
Saturday, October 31
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale
Cost: Free admission
Celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating, costume contests, carnival games, face painting, live entertainment and giveaways.
When: Saturday, 8-11 a.m.
Where: Falcon Field Airport, Mesa
Cost: Free admission
Explore a historic World War II hangar during a Halloween celebration at Falcon Field Airport. Families can trick-or-treat, see aircraft up close and meet representatives from city departments and airport businesses.
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum of Phoenix, Phoenix
Cost: $19 admission; children younger than 1 free
Celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating throughout the museum, a costume fashion show, spooky slime activities and a Halloween dance party. Costumes are encouraged.
When: Saturday, noon-4 p.m.; VIP entry at 11 a.m.
Where: The Post and Macdonald Plaza, Mesa
Cost: Tickets start around $20
Raise a glass to Arizona's craft beer scene at the fifth annual Arizona Craft Beer Awards celebration! Sample beers from breweries across the state, enjoy food trucks and celebrate some of Arizona's best local brews at the festival's new location in downtown Mesa.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria
Cost: Tickets start at $54
Experience the Tony Award-winning musical "Pippin" at Arizona Broadway Theatre! Follow a young prince searching for purpose and adventure in a production filled with music, choreography, aerial acrobatics and circus-inspired theatrical effects.
Sunday, November 1
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.; Pit Party, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $40
Get ready for high-flying action as Monster Jam takes over State Farm Stadium! Watch massive monster trucks and world-class drivers compete in racing and freestyle competitions, showing off incredible stunts, big air and jaw-dropping skills.