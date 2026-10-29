Things to do: Harry Potter drone show, Monster Jam, Arizona State Fair, Phoenix Suns and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from October 30-November 1.

Friday, October 30

Harry Potter DroneArt Show

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium South Lawn, Glendale

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Experience the magic of Harry Potter as 1,200 illuminated drones light up the night sky, recreating memorable moments from the films with music and a live electric violinist.

DroneArt Show

Arizona State Fair

When: Friday-Sunday, gates open at noon

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $20 adult admission

It's the final weekend of the Arizona State Fair! Enjoy carnival rides, fair food, games, exhibits and live entertainment before the annual event wraps up November 1.

Arizona State Fair | Brianda Martinez

Water for Elephants

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Step into the world of a traveling circus with the Broadway musical "Water for Elephants." Based on the bestselling novel, the production combines acrobatics, music and puppetry in a story of love and second chances.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $60

The Phoenix Suns take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Kyle Phillips/AP Photo/Kyle Phillips Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert

When: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Set sail with Captain Jack Sparrow as the Phoenix Symphony performs the music of "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" live while the movie plays on the big screen.

Phoenix Symphony

Spooky Safari

When: Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix

Cost: $18 per person; children 2 and younger free

Celebrate Halloween at the Phoenix Zoo with trick-or-treating, face painting, costume parades and spooky activities throughout the park. Friday is the final night of the event.

Halloween Spooktacular

When: Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, Chandler

Cost: Free admission

Celebrate Halloween in downtown Chandler with trick-or-treating, carnival games, costume parades, music and family-friendly activities.

Saturday, October 31

Free Halloween Bash

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale

Cost: Free admission

Celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating, costume contests, carnival games, face painting, live entertainment and giveaways.

Arizona Boardwalk

Haunted Hangar

When: Saturday, 8-11 a.m.

Where: Falcon Field Airport, Mesa

Cost: Free admission

Explore a historic World War II hangar during a Halloween celebration at Falcon Field Airport. Families can trick-or-treat, see aircraft up close and meet representatives from city departments and airport businesses.

Trick-or-Treat at the Museum

When: Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum of Phoenix, Phoenix

Cost: $19 admission; children younger than 1 free

Celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating throughout the museum, a costume fashion show, spooky slime activities and a Halloween dance party. Costumes are encouraged.

Children's Museum of Phoenix

Arizona Craft Beer Fest

When: Saturday, noon-4 p.m.; VIP entry at 11 a.m.

Where: The Post and Macdonald Plaza, Mesa

Cost: Tickets start around $20

Raise a glass to Arizona's craft beer scene at the fifth annual Arizona Craft Beer Awards celebration! Sample beers from breweries across the state, enjoy food trucks and celebrate some of Arizona's best local brews at the festival's new location in downtown Mesa.

Pippin

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Tickets start at $54

Experience the Tony Award-winning musical "Pippin" at Arizona Broadway Theatre! Follow a young prince searching for purpose and adventure in a production filled with music, choreography, aerial acrobatics and circus-inspired theatrical effects.

Sunday, November 1

Monster Jam

When: Sunday, 2 p.m.; Pit Party, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $40

Get ready for high-flying action as Monster Jam takes over State Farm Stadium! Watch massive monster trucks and world-class drivers compete in racing and freestyle competitions, showing off incredible stunts, big air and jaw-dropping skills.