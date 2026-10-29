Police: Man arrested after plotting to assault his fiancée with a man he met online

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly plotting to have a man he met online assault his fiancée, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Police say that on Friday, Oct. 16, they responded to a call of an assault that happened at a home near Southern Avenue and Miller Road.

The woman said she was home with her two children when an unknown man walked into the house and attacked her.

She fought off the man who left before police could arrive.

The following day, Buckeye Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Adrian Ayala and arrested him at his home in Goodyear.

During his arrest, Ayala told police he went into the victim's home after meeting her fiancé, 23-year-old Zarian Dyer, online and entering an agreement to sexually assault the victim.

Police seized Ayala's electronic devices and Dyer's phone and found evidence that Ayala and Dyer were communicating about a planned assault.

Dyer was arrested Thursday morning and arrested on charges of aggravated asssault, sexual abuse, attemtped sexual assault, kidnapping and conspiracy.

The motive behind the plot is known at this time.