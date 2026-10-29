Online petition calls for Gilbert police chief’s removal, demands review into handling of teen violence cases

GILBERT, Arizona — An online petition calling for the removal of the Gilbert police chief from town leadership, now has over 1,600 signatures.

The town’s website lists Chief Micheal Soelberg as the interim assistant town manager.

Back in 2017, he was appointed to his role as Gilbert’s police chief.

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The online petition opposes any permanent promotion for Chief Soelberg and outlines several demands, including an independent review of the Gilbert Police Department's handling of teen violence cases.

The ABC15 Investigators have extensively reported on those cases, many of them predating the 2023 beating death of Preston Lord in neighboring Queen Creek.

In a statement to ABC15, Gilbert Mayor Scott Anderson said town leaders understand that trust is earned through transparency and a willingness to listen:

“The Town recognizes that some residents have expressed their opinions regarding Chief Soelberg's leadership, and we respect their right to share those perspectives. We understand trust is earned through transparency, accountability, and a willingness to listen. Chief Soelberg and the Town's leadership remain committed to those principles and to the dedicated public servants who work every day to keep Gilbert one of the safest and most desirable communities in the nation. Earning and strengthening the public's trust will always be central to that work."