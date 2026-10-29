Giving discarded ASU banners new life: How upcycled totes are creating jobs for adults with disabilities

TEMPE, AZ — At the Sun Devil Campus Store on Arizona State University's Tempe campus, there's a bigger story behind a line of tote bags flying off the shelves.

October is Campus Sustainability Month, and one program upcycles discarded vinyl banners from ASU games, events, and conferences into one-of-a-kind bags. But the process behind the transformation is also making a direct difference in people's lives: the bags are sewn by adults with disabilities at The Centers for Habilitation.

Jeff Bernick, CEO of the nonprofit serving individuals with disabilities, said that for the people sewing the bags, it's about more than a paycheck.

"You are absolutely transforming their life and the life of their family," Bernick said. "Their families never thought they would work, and now not only are they working, but they're developing a skill set, and they're having a real impact."

ASU said 105 pounds of waste have been diverted from area landfills in the last two years through the partnership with Sun Devil Campus Stores.

Each bag is unique, sewn around each banner's design, and they're selling out.

"ASU fans love when things are sustainable," said Ariana Pirante, a marketing engagement specialist for Follett Higher Education and Sun Devil Campus Stores. "They're in our stores going to purchase [the bags] just because they think it's an awesome initiative, and it's really cool to have something that's unique that no one else has."

The Centers for Habilitation and its participants are now working on banners from the FIFA World Cup and the Women's NCAA Final Four. They also have their eyes on a bigger impact: Bernick said the organization hopes to expand the program to include more individuals and bring in additional sewing machines to build on their success and pay it forward.

"Uptrain our supported individuals, and produce products for other nonprofits, and give them to them for free," Bernick said.

The reusable bags are currently sold at the Sun Devil Campus Store on Orange Street. Pirante said the bags range from roughly $45-$60 each, and they have plans to make the products available online and at other storefronts.

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