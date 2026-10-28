Honeywell Aerospace to build $500 million advanced manufacturing facility in Tempe, adding 600 jobs

TEMPE, AZ — Honeywell Aerospace announced a major expansion of its manufacturing operations with plans to build a new $500 million facility in Tempe. The global aerospace and defense company said it will create approximately 600 jobs and strengthen its ability to meet growing demand across commercial aviation and defense programs.

The 300,000-square-foot facility, located near the company's global headquarters in Phoenix, will open in late 2028. It will include an integrated digital production system, modular robotics, automated inspection, digital twins and an end-to-end digital thread. Digital twins let engineers virtually model and test products, while a digital thread tracks information about those products throughout the manufacturing process.

The company said construction of the facility will also support more than 1,000 local jobs.

Honeywell Aerospace President and CEO Jim Currier noted Arizona's significance to the company's manufacturing operations over decades.

"Expanding on our existing Tempe campus with this state-of-the-art new facility reinforces our commitment to this great state, our employees and the Arizona workforce, as well as the customers around the world who depend on our technology every day," Currier said.

The expansion will also grow Honeywell Aerospace's capacity to support increased production of defense technologies included in the supplier agreement the company signed with the Department of Defense in March, the company said.