New ASU hockey coach Dave Hakstol introduced amid investigation into athlete's collapse

TEMPE, AZ — New Sun Devil hockey coach Dave Hakstol was formally introduced inside Mullett Arena on Tuesday, speaking about the program's future and conversations with his players so far as student-athlete Matthew Mayich remains hospitalized following his collapse during an outdoor workout.

Hakstol left his job as an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche to replace Greg Powers, who was placed on leave amid an investigation into Mayich's collapse.

Hakstol praised the athletes he came to Tempe to lead, saying he was impressed by the "quality and depth" of the players.

"I'm aware of some of the things that these players are possibly dealing with," Hakstol said. "Yet, I make no assumptions. We kind of hit things head-on on a daily basis, and the overriding thing that these guys want: they want to be coached. They want to find success, and they've done a great job of that in terms of what they've brought to the rink mentally and physically."

Mayich collapsed on Aug. 20 during an unsanctioned outdoor workout in extreme heat led by an Army Green Beret veteran. Mayich has been incapacitated from exertional heat stroke since. His family's attorney said his status "has not changed and is unlikely to change."

At the end of September, seven players sent ASU President Michael Crow an anonymous letter. It disputed the university's account of the workout and called for an independent investigation and the suspension of the coaching staff. The university has since launched an independent review.

ABC15 asked Hakstol about any conversations with student-athletes and their families and whether concerns have been raised following Mayich's collapse.

"I've been here for 12 days, so my conversations are limited to that, and I'll be honest with you, most of my conversations have been with the players," Hakstol said. "We've met collectively. We've met individually, and those have all been productive."

Assistant coach Jimmy Mullin is the only remaining member from Powers' staff. When ABC15 asked why Mullin was kept, and if he was vetted amid the investigation, Hakstol said he "truly believes that [Mullin is] the right guy."

"I know the history of Jimmy," Hakstol said. "I do know people that have a deep history with Jimmy. I want him to do his job and do it really well for the players."

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