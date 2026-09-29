Matthew Mayich's parents call for coaches to be removed amid independent investigation

TEMPE, AZ — The parents of Matthew Mayich have released a statement calling for the removal of the coaching staff, including Head Coach Greg Powers, that ran the Aug. 20 workout that left their son in a coma, saying an independent investigation must be allowed to proceed without players fearing retaliation.

John and Christina Mayich released the statement as ASU's hockey season is set to open Friday at Lindenwood University and one day after seven anonymous players sent a letter to ASU President Michael Crow disputing the university's official account of the workout and making similar demands.

The Mayichs began by addressing their son's teammates directly.

"We're so grateful to Matthew's teammates. A lot of you have come by, sent messages, and kept Matthew in your thoughts every day. It means more to us than we can say," John and Christina Mayich wrote.

The couple said they wanted to correct what they described as inaccurate accounts of what the family wants.

"We're so grateful to Matthew's teammates. A lot of you have come by, sent messages, and kept Matthew in your thoughts every day. It means more to us than we can say.

We've heard some things about what our family wants that aren't right, so we want to be clear. We want this team to have a great season, and we'll be cheering for you. But the coaches who ran that workout on Aug. 20 need to be removed while an independent investigation gets to the truth. The players shouldn't have to worry about retaliation from the people they report to every day. And there are plenty of former college and pro players in the Valley who could step in and help.

Nobody should keep quiet about what they think should happen because they believe that's what we want. It isn't. If anyone wants to know what we want, ask us. We want the truth, and we want it done in a way that lets the boys focus on hockey instead of wondering whether their coaches think they talked.

Mostly, we want accountability for what happened to our son, and we want his teammates to be safe.”

Their son Matthew, a 21-year-old St. Louis Blues NHL draft pick from Ontario, collapsed during an off-ice workout at Sun Angel Stadium on Aug. 20, 2026. He has been in a coma for 40 days.

Seven anonymous ASU hockey players sent a letter to President Crow on Sept. 28 alleging the workout lasted more than 75 minutes, that Mayich never received water, that exercise was used as punishment, and that required safety equipment including a cold-water immersion tub was not on the field. The players are asking Crow to place the coaching staff on administrative leave and appoint an interim coach pending an independent investigation.

ASU has not responded publicly to the players' letter. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has said it will review all materials from the ASU Police investigation and staff the case at the highest level when the investigation concludes.