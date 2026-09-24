ASU hockey coach speaks publicly for first time since Matthew Mayich's collapse

TEMPE, AZ — ASU Hockey head coach Greg Powers spoke publicly for the first time since defenseman Matthew Mayich collapsed during an off-ice workout more than a month ago, but declined to answer questions about the workout itself.

Mayich's family says the 21-year-old NHL draft pick is in a coma and will need a miracle to recover.

Powers spoke over Zoom during an NCHC Media Day availability, a little more than a week before the Sun Devils are scheduled to open their season at Lindenwood. The session was intended to preview the upcoming season, and Powers repeatedly declined to address questions about the Aug. 20 workout at Sun Angel Stadium that sent Mayich to the hospital.

"Respectfully, I decline to answer any questions regarding August 20th," Powers said.

When asked directly whether he holds himself responsible for what happened to Mayich, Powers again declined to answer. When asked whether he had offered to step aside while the investigation continues, Powers said those conversations are "a private matter at this time."

Powers did say he believes he is the right person to continue leading the program.

"I have 20 years of experience here, and a lot of success with developing relationships that I value very much that players also value. Not everything is gonna go perfectly, and I'm certainly far from that, but I think that there are a great majority of young men that have played here over the course of almost 20 years that would say that," Powers said.

Powers also said he has spoken with Mayich's family but declined to share details of that conversation.

Junior forward and alternate captain Ben Muthersbaugh, who transferred to ASU this season, said the team is leaning on each other.

"It's a super tough time right now and obviously, at the forefront of our mind is Matthew and his family. It's tough to get ready for a season when this wrench was thrown in pretty early," Muthersbaugh said.

Muthersbaugh said a handful of players have visited Mayich in the hospital.

Powers said the team is playing for a higher purpose this season and described the program as resilient and together.

"The guys are focused on playing for Matthew," Powers said.

Attorney Leonard Aragon is representing the Mayich family and said the university's response has fallen short.

"No one's been punished. No one's been put on administrative leave. No real investigation has been conducted," Aragon said.

Aragon also questioned why existing safety protocols, like cold water immersion tubs being on site for outdoor workouts, were not followed.

"Why weren't the protocols that are already in place followed?" Aragon said.

Aragon has described the team activity as a punishment workout in which water was withheld from players. ASU's report found there was at least one water break and confirmed Powers was present for the entirety of the workout.