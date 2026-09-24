Arizona child welfare agency makes improvements after audit on abuse investigations

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Child Safety is making progress in how it handles non-criminal child abuse investigations.

A follow-up report shows the agency is implementing 12 of 15 recommendations made by the state auditor general last year.

Key areas of improvement include:

-Informing individuals under non-criminal investigations of their rights and the specific allegations against them.

-Completing and properly documenting key investigative steps and obtaining sufficient evidence to complete abuse and neglect investigations.

-Adding investigator positions to finish investigations in a timely manner and to identify and address common reasons for delays.

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This month, the Arizona Auditor General's Office released two new audits involving the Department of Child Safety.

One audit found deficiencies in how the agency handles abuse allegations involving group home staff members in a way that fully addresses safety threats.

The other urged DCS to update joint investigation protocols with law enforcement agencies related to criminal abuse and neglect cases.