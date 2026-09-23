Arizona community responds to 'horrible' teen shootings

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Casa Grande police have arrested four teenagers in less than a week as they investigate two shootings in their city, and community leaders are considering what more can be done to prevent teen violence.

Police arrested 18-year-old Francisco Solano Jr., along with a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, in connection with a Sept. 14 shooting in front of the Casa Grande Union High School District Office, near McMurray Boulevard and Casa Grande Avenue.

According to court records, investigators say at least 26 rounds were fired at a passing car around 7 p.m. A 10-year-old girl in the back seat was hit in the shoulder. Her wounds were not life-threatening. Police have indicated the shooting was gang-related.

Connie Martinez Joseph Castro, 18, Casa Grande murder victim

Just six days later, on Sept. 20, 18-year-old Joseph Castro was shot multiple times and died outside his home, where he was hosting a party. A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with that shooting. Casa Grande Police are asking the public’s help to identify any additional suspects.

"These are kids killing kids, and it's horrible," Casa Grande Mayor Lisa Fitzgibbons said.

Fitzgibbons emphasized that the violent incidents should not define her city. At the same time, she called for more community-wide partnership on violence prevention and more positive options for teens. She pointed to a citywide day of service next Saturday, where she expects hundreds of teens to volunteer.

"Build a culture for kids to know this is wrong," Fitzgibbons said. "Gun violence is wrong, and they need to say, 'No.' And it starts at home. It comes from our faith community. It comes from leaders in our community."

Fitzgibbons credits Casa Grande’s Safe City Initiative, including Flock license plate readers, city cameras, drones, and a real-time information center, as instrumental in making prompt arrests in both shooting cases.

"We are going to make sure we do everything we can to make people feel safe in this community," Fitzgibbons said.

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Greta Edwards and Sean Stephens are with Casa Grande Alliance, an organization working to prevent substance misuse and violence among youth and adults, offering a variety of prevention services.

"A lot of concerns about what's going on in our city," Edwards said. "The question is definitely, 'What are we doing to help our teenagers?'"

Stephens said the organization works directly in schools.

"We do a lot of prevention work in the schools," Stephens said.

Their efforts include anti-vaping programs and anger management initiatives aimed at helping struggling youth.

Edwards pointed to several factors contributing to teen violence.

"The stress that parents are facing kind of gets passed onto the kids, along with easy access to weapons, not enough food, and a lack of resources to keep them engaged during their downtime," Edwards said.

She also noted outside influences, particularly social media.

"The people they're mentored by online— they’re getting the wrong information. It’s OK; it’s cool to have a gun or to carry a weapon," Edwards said.

"Then, if they have an argument with someone, their first instinct is to use the means available to them," Stephens added.

"We have to come together and work with our young people," Fitzgibbons said.

Relatives of Joseph Castro have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral.

"He had a big heart," Connie Martinez, Castro's mom, said. "He was always looking out for other people."

There are still unanswered questions about what led to both shootings. Additional details will be shared as they become available.