One injured, one detained in Hunt Highway road rage incident, MCSO says

A road rage incident is being investigated by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office along Hunt Highway.

Officials with MCSO tell ABC15, it's deputies were called to Hunt Highway and State Route 587 on Tuesday afternoon.

When authorities arrived, they located a person with life-threatening injures and transported him to a hospital for treatment.

One person was detained and detective are investigating what led to the incident.

MCSO has not confirmed if this involved a shooting or physical altercation.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.