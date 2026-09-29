Spooky season arrives at 13th Floor Haunted House in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Spooky season has arrived in the Valley, and 13th Floor Haunted House is welcoming thrill-seekers back for another Halloween season.

The North Phoenix attraction has been scaring guests since 2011, combining elaborate sets, live scare actors and plenty of surprises around every corner.

The haunted experience takes roughly 20 to 30 minutes and leads guests through three themed sections: Dead City Uprising, House of Flesh and Reaping Grounds.

Zack Perry

While guests of all ages are allowed, the attraction recommends children be at least 10 years old because of the intensity of the experience.

Visitors looking to take the thrills up a notch can also try the interactive JellyBall experience. This time, guests get to fight back by taking aim at the scare actors.

Zack Perry

13th Floor Haunted House is open on select nights now through Nov. 1 at 2710 W. Bell Road in Phoenix.

Tickets start around $32 and must be purchased online. Click here for more information.