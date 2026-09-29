Gen Digital submits preliminary offer to acquire GoDaddy in potential Valley mega-deal

More than a year after scooping up MoneyLion in a $1 billion deal, Tempe-based Gen Digital potentially has its sights set on acquiring another Valley software giant.
Gen Digital (Nasdaq: GEN), the parent company of Norton, Avast and LifeLock, submitted a preliminary acquisition offer to GoDaddy, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Gen Digital’s first acquisition offer for the Tempe-based web hosting provider was made in recent weeks and discussions remain strictly in the early stages with no guarantee that a deal will occur. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, according to the Financial Times.
Read more of this story from the Business Journal.
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