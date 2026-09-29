Multimillion-dollar renovation, additions set for Heard Museum campus

The Heard Museum, the long-running Phoenix institution with the world’s largest private collection of American Indian art, is preparing to start construction on multiple projects, including an expansion of its restaurant.

Work on three projects, slated to cost $12 million, is set to begin this week. The scope of the work includes building a new venue for the museum’s restaurant, creating a new Creativity Hub and constructing a new entry experience that will feature new signage, seating, landscaping, lighting and outdoor sculptures.

The museum is also launching a public-facing $36 million fundraising campaign to support the long-term financial health of the institution, address critical facility needs and enrich exhibitions and programs.

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