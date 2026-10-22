A pumpkin patch with a purpose in Mesa

MESA, AZ — More than 480 pumpkins are bringing a little fall color to American Legion Post 138 in Mesa. But the seasonal sales serve a purpose that goes far beyond decorating a front porch.

Money raised through the post’s pumpkin patch and American flag sales helps support veterans and their families, including those struggling to afford rent, utilities, car payments or groceries.

Post members also partner with Valley nonprofits that serve veterans, helping provide food, clothing and toys for children’s birthdays and holidays.

And sometimes, the most important support happens right inside the post. Veterans build friendships with others who understand the challenges of military service, creating connections that can make a difference when someone is struggling.

This fall, picking out a pumpkin can be one simple way for the community to help those who have served.

American Legion Post 138 is located at 1264 W. University Drive in Mesa. Community members are encouraged to swing by, grab a few of Falls favorite gordes and get to know a veteran while they're at it.

Watch the full story in the video player above.