Man seriously injured after being rescued from Buckeye excavation site Thursday

BUCKEYE, AZ — An adult man was taken to the hospital after being rescued from an excavation site in Buckeye Thursday afternoon.

Buckeye Fire-Medical-Rescue crews were called to an excavation site near Miller Road and Southern Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. for reports of an emergency involving an adult man.

When they arrived, they located a man who had sustained "multiple traumatic injuries," according to fire officials.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Further details, including the cause of the injuries, was not immediately available.

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