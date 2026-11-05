Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsWest Valley NewsBuckeye News

Man seriously injured after being rescued from Buckeye excavation site Thursday

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Buckeye Trench Rescue 11-5
Posted
Add ABC15 as a Google Preferred Source

BUCKEYE, AZ — An adult man was taken to the hospital after being rescued from an excavation site in Buckeye Thursday afternoon.

Buckeye Fire-Medical-Rescue crews were called to an excavation site near Miller Road and Southern Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. for reports of an emergency involving an adult man.

When they arrived, they located a man who had sustained "multiple traumatic injuries," according to fire officials.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Further details, including the cause of the injuries, was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo