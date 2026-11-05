Flood warnings remain as Valley homeowners check property flood risk General news

PHOENIX — Water released from upstream dams is still moving through Valley rivers and normally dry channels after last weekend’s storms. The National Weather Service’s Thursday morning update included a flood warning for the Salt and Gila rivers through 2 p.m. Saturday. Other warnings covered different locations and had different expiration times. Check the latest National Weather Service alerts for current details. forecast.weather.gov

Homeowners can start by checking the Maricopa County Floodplain Viewer to see whether a property falls within a mapped floodplain. The County says the map is a screening tool, not an official floodplain determination. A property outside a mapped area may still face flood risk because some hazards have not yet been studied or mapped. Maricopa County, AZ

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For more information, residents can contact the Maricopa County Flood Control District at 602-506-2419 and ask for a floodplain representative. The District offers floodplain determinations at no cost. Its floodplain information page includes the map and a request form. Maricopa County, AZ

Phoenix residents can contact the City’s Floodplain Management Office at 602-262-4960 or Floodplain@phoenix.gov. The office can answer floodplain questions and has elevation certificates on file for some properties. The City’s June 2026 water newsletter also says residents can ask about flood depths, historical flooding, previous studies, flood insurance, protection options and site visits. City staff are available by appointment. www.phoenix.gov

A floodplain map can help homeowners understand documented risks, but it cannot guarantee a property will not flood. The County says flood hazards can exist in areas that have not yet been mapped. Until water levels go down, follow road closures and stay out of floodwater.